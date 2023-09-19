Elderly man shot in a Triad neighborhood, deputies say

The Surry County Sheriff's Office said 80-year-old Roger Dollyhite was found with an "apparent gunshot" wound in a home on Welcome Baptist Church Road.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — An Elderly man was shot in a Triad neighborhood Sunday, according to deputies.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office received a call to the 400 block of Welcome Baptist Church Road about a shooting in Mount Airy right after 10 p.m. When deputies and officers from the Mount Airy Police Department arrived on the scene, they found 80-year-old Roger Dollyhite with an "apparent gunshot" wound.

Deputies said Dollyhite was transported by the Surry County Emergency Medical Services to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Deputies requested the assistance of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Deputies and Detectives remained on the scene conducting interviews and gathering information throughout the night. During the investigation, detectives determined that shots were fired into the occupied residence striking the victim. This case is still an active investigation, and no other information will be released at this time.

