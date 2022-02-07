Elderly woman dies after striking tree on Reynolda Road in Pfafftown

Investigators identified 64-year-old Irma Pozo from East Bend as the driver in a deadly crash Monday morning.

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — An elderly woman is dead after crossing the center lane and running off the road before striking a tree, according to State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a call came in around 8 a.m. about a driver of a 1997 Nissan SUV going down an embankment before smashing into a tree.

Investigators identified 64-year-old Irma Pozo from East Bend as the driver of the Nissan. Pozo was found dead on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.