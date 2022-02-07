x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Elderly woman dies after striking tree on Reynolda Road in Pfafftown

Investigators identified 64-year-old Irma Pozo from East Bend as the driver in a deadly crash Monday morning.
Credit: chatchaiphoto - stock.adobe.com
Police lights

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — An elderly woman is dead after crossing the center lane and running off the road before striking a tree, according to State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a call came in around 8 a.m. about a driver of a 1997 Nissan SUV going down an embankment before smashing into a tree.

Investigators identified 64-year-old Irma Pozo from East Bend as the driver of the Nissan. Pozo was found dead on the scene. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Trooper Moultrie said the road was reported to be icy at the time of the incident but wasn't sure if it was a factor in this accident. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Caught on camera! The food delivery driver snaps a picture of the delivery, then takes the food