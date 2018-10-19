RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A Randolph County man has been arrested for allegedly abusing his elderly mother.

Deputies charged James Christopher Lambeth, who is solely responsible for his 75-year-old mother's wellbeing, with neglect of a disabled or elder adult causing serious mental or physical injury.

On Thursday, Randolph County EMS found Lambeth's mother unconscious at a home on Finch Farm Road. She was transported to a local hospital for life-saving care.

Deputies say she was living in extremely unsanitary conditions and had been severely neglected and abused by her caretaker.

Lambeth was placed in the Randolph County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

