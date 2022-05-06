The Triad experiences another violent weekend

More shootings took place over the weekend, sending many victims to different hospitals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was another violent weekend in the Triad, sending multiple people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Friday, two men were shot in Asheboro during a burglary.

Saturday, a man was shot in Winston-Salem in his back.

Sunday evening, another shooting in Winston-Salem.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke with elected officials who explained what is being done to cut back on gun violence.

Forsyth County as well as the city of Winston-Salem said they have lots of programs starting up to help combat gun violence, including CURE violence and a Juvenile Crime and Prevention Counsel.

“The slew of killing among our youth, it’s just too much. We have to take some action and change our policies on a local level at first,” explained Fleming El-Amin, Forsyth County Commissioner.

Mayor Allen Joines with Winston-Salem agreed to say, "I saw a statistic that violent crime is up 25% nationwide so it’s not just us it’s a phenomenon that's going on all around.”

Guilford County agrees this issue is something that needs to involve everyone.

Guilford County Commissioner, James Upchurch said, “very rare that new things get implemented so it’s my hope that this time, elected officials including myself will finally rise to the occasion and put some actions in place.”

At the last Guilford County Commissioner meeting, staff was urged to talk with stakeholders and come back with recommendations for what can be done to mitigate these violent crimes.

The Winston-Salem and Greensboro shootings are still under investigation.