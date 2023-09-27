Anonymous threat closes the entire Elkin City Schools district, officials say

This is Tracee McManus, interim superintendent. I want to apologize for the late phone call, but I need to tell you about a situation. This message may contain sensitive information for younger children. Late this afternoon, at approximately 4:00 p.m. I learned about an anonymous tip. The tip indicated there was a rumor of a threat to our school system that would occur on Thursday, Sept. 28. The Elkin Police Department was immediately made aware of the situation and quickly began an investigation. Since the threat was anonymous, it takes much more time for the police department to get all the facts and details together. Because of this, the decision was made to close school tomorrow, Thursday, September 28 for all students. Staff of Elkin City Schools, please check your email tonight. We appreciate the support of the Elkin Police Department as they will continue with their investigation to get to the bottom of this situation. We were hoping the situation would be resolved earlier. Since student safety is a top priority, Elkin City Schools and the Elkin Police Department take any threats or rumors of threats seriously. Threats are punishable by law and the school disciplinary policies will also be followed in the process against responsible person(S). An update will be sent tomorrow as more details are available. Again, thank you for your support of Elkin City Schools.