Law enforcement goes door-to-door for Ella Crawley murder investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem are teaming up with multiple law enforcement agencies to further investigate the murder of Ella Crawley.

On Monday, Winston-Salem police announced a partnership with multiple local law enforcement agencies to form a Violent Crimes Task Force Response unit. The Response team will canvas the 300 block of W. Northwest Boulevard to further the investigation, officials said. By going door-to-door in neighborhoods near the crime scene, police hope to develop leads and inform people about what happened.

Ella Crawley died May 24 after being found the previous morning in Gateway Commons Park suffering from multiple head injuries, officials said. The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office determined the 50-year-old died as a result of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Detectives said Crawley's killer or killers likely attacked her on Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem. She was found shortly after the attack happened, officials said. Crawley was also missing clothes when she was found, so police are also investigating whether or not she was sexually assaulted.

At the time of her death, Crawley was a member of the homeless community. She frequently spent time in the area where she was found and was believed to be walking there the morning the assault happened, officials said. Crawley was wearing a gray-colored parka with a beige colored shirt.