Former Alamance County principal arrested for sexually exploiting a minor

He resigned from his position in November 2021.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man is charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators opened a cyber tip Wednesday. They learned that Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) files were uploaded by someone from Elon.

On Thursday, investigators searched a home in Elon believed to be where the filed were uploaded. During the search, electronic devices were seized and forensically examined on site.

After finding forensic discovery, investigators charged Robert Drummond, 43, with uploading a file containing CSAM to the internet.

He was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center with a $20,000 bond.

Drummond was a former principal for the Alamance-Burlington School System in 2015 and resigned in 2021.

This investigation is ongoing.

