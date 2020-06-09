Elon man facing multiple charges, arrested for robbery

Burlington police said they responded to the Family Dollar on Maple Ave. in reference to a store robbery. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Nathan Foster.

Investigators said police responded to the Family Dollar on Maple Ave. in reference to a store robbery.

Police said the man waited until the cash register was open during a transaction and jumped over the counter, reached into the drawer, and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Burlington police have identified the man as 27-year-old Nathan Shayne Foster of Elon.

Investigators said the person working the register was assaulted but was not injured.

Detectives said Foster drove away from the scene in a white Mazda.

Police said officers saw Foster’s car leaving the scene of the crime and tried to hold a traffic stop, but Foster would not stop the car.

Investigators said officers decided not to chase Foster due the potential danger it would cause the public.

According to officials, a little after Foster left the scene of the crime, an officer with Graham police saw the car and tried to hold a traffic stop as well.

Burlington police said Foster got away again, until he was stopped after the car he was driving broke down on Jeffries Cross Road.

Officials said Foster was taken into police custody after a short chase.

Detectives said Foster was charged with one count of common law robbery, one count of careless and reckless driving, and two counts of felony fleeing to elude.

Investigators said Foster is in the Alamance County Jail on a $65,000 secured bond.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

