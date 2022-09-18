x
2 men hospitalized following shooting in Elon

Elon police said the shooting happened this past Saturday at around 8 p.m. on East Haggard Avenue.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

ELON, N.C. — Two men have been taken to the hospital after one was shot in the face and the other was shot in the chest in Elon.

Elon police said the shooting happened this past Saturday at around 8 p.m. on East Haggard Avenue.

Police found the two men both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the man who was shot in the face is listed in stable condition. Police said the man who was shot in the chest is in serious condition.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

