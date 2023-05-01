Myrtle Beach police make arrest in connection with Elon student death

The suspect was charged with a hit and run.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) has one person in custody in connection with the death of Elon University student Jackson Yelle.

Police report the collision happened on Highway 17 Bypass north of 21st Avenue North in the early morning of Sunday, April 30.

Jason Todd Sauro, 45, was arrested and charged with a Traffic/Hit & Run resulting in Death, police report.

The MBPD reported they were alerted to the body at 7:24 a.m. on Sunday. Yelle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation indicated that the Elon student was hit as he tried to cross the bypass at 1:30 a.m.

Sauro will have his first bond hearing on May 1 at 4 p.m., according to Myrtle Beach police.

Yelle was on a weekend trip to Myrtle Beach with members of the Club Baseball Team when he was killed. He was a junior at Elon from North Eastham, MA., Elon officials report.

The Elon club baseball team released a statement in Yelle's memory.

"Jackson is remembered as a loving, compassionate friend who was always present, always around, and always making sure that everyone was doing okay," they wrote. "This loss is genuinely devastating to a club full of brothers who will be doing everything in their power to honor Jackson at all times, make him proud, and ensure that his name lives on forever."

