Passenger dies after a car crash on East Gate City Blvd.

Greensboro Police Department said a crash, near a highway, left one woman dead and two people hurt.
Officers responded to the East Gate City Blvd. exit on I-40 Friday, around 6:32 p.m. Investigators said, 20-year-old Michelle Espino of Greensboro failed to yield the right away and crashed into another car. Police said 42-year-old Emma Dorado was a passenger in the car with Espino.
Both Espino and Dorado were taken to a nearby hospital, where Dorado later died from her injuries.
Espino and the other driver were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, Espino was charged for Failure to Yield Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle.
The roadway was closed for hours, but has since re-opened.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.