Passenger dies after a car crash on East Gate City Blvd.

According to police, Emma Dorada died from her injuries at a hospital.

Greensboro Police Department said a crash, near a highway, left one woman dead and two people hurt.

Officers responded to the East Gate City Blvd. exit on I-40 Friday, around 6:32 p.m. Investigators said, 20-year-old Michelle Espino of Greensboro failed to yield the right away and crashed into another car. Police said 42-year-old Emma Dorado was a passenger in the car with Espino.

Both Espino and Dorado were taken to a nearby hospital, where Dorado later died from her injuries.

Espino and the other driver were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, Espino was charged for Failure to Yield Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle.

The roadway was closed for hours, but has since re-opened.