Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rob 'The Little Fish House' in Thomasville Wednesday morning.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, the suspect tried to enter the business and began shooting once denied entry.

An employee returned fire as the suspect was leaving, but deputies do not know if the suspect was hit.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies are currently reviewing surveillance footage of the incident and compiling evidence.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at (336) 242-2105 or Davidson County Crimestoppers at (336) 243-2400.

