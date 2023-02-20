Employee shoots suspect during an attempted robbery in Myrtle Beach, police say

A person who was shot by a store employee during an attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach is still undergoing treatment on Monday.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — An armed robber was shot by a store clerk at a Myrtle Beach shop Friday, according to CBS affiliate WBTW.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it happened in the Market Common Friday afternoon on the 900 block of Hackler Street.

After the shooting, detectives appeared to be focusing their attention on Jacob the Jeweler, a business at 981 Hackler Street, according to Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police said the suspect is still undergoing treatment after the shooting.

The name of the person who was shot has not been released.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted on Facebook following the shooting:

Officers are on the scene of an attempted armed robbery at a store in the 900 block of Hackler Street. During the robbery attempt, an employee of the store shot the subject. The subject is receiving treatment. The area is secure and officers will remain on the scene while the investigation is ongoing.

