HPPD Lt. Matt Truitt confirmed officers are investigating a homicide on W. English Road.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating a homicide on W. English Road on Monday morning, according to HPPD Lt. Matt Truitt.

Investigators are on the scene now and information is limited at this time. We don't know who the victim is or what led up to the killing.

WFMY News 2 has taken calls from viewers saying there's a police presence at the home and crime scene tape blocking off the area.