Jail escapee caught in a wooded area in Graham

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after escaping jail in Alamance County Monday afternoon, according to police reports.

The Graham Police Department said they got a call around 4:11 p.m. about a possible escapee running from the jail on the 300 block of West Gilbreath Street.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and called the K-9 units from Burlington police to help search for 51-year-old Robert Lynn Clay.

Graham police found Clay in a wooded area near Gates Avenue.

He was taken into custody and transferred back to the Burlington police.

Clay was originally charged with assault on a female before he ran from jail. Now, he's facing an additional charge with a misdemeanor for escaping from jail.

