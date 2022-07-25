x
Crime

Jail escapee caught in a wooded area in Graham

Robert Clay was originally charged with assault on a female before he ran from jail. Now, he's facing an additional charge with a misdemeanor for escaping.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after escaping jail in Alamance County Monday afternoon, according to police reports. 

The Graham Police Department said they got a call around 4:11 p.m. about a possible escapee running from the jail on the 300 block of West Gilbreath Street. 

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and called the K-9 units from Burlington police to help search for 51-year-old Robert Lynn Clay.

Graham police found Clay in a wooded area near Gates Avenue. 

He was taken into custody and transferred back to the Burlington police.

Clay was originally charged with assault on a female before he ran from jail. Now, he's facing an additional charge with a misdemeanor for escaping from jail.

