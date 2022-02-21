CMPD identifies suspect in road rage killing of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera

Two warrants were issued for the arrest of Darian Dru Thavychith in connection with the road rage killing of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera in Uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on Feb. 18, 2022.

A suspect has been identified in the deadly road rage shooting of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera earlier this month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued two warrants for Darian Dru Thavychith in connection with Rivera's shooting. CMPD investigators said Rivera was driving along West Trade Street near Truist Ballpark in Uptown when he was shot on Feb. 11. He died from his injuries the next day.

CMPD has not said if Thavychith is in custody but his name didn't show up during a WCNC Charlotte search of recent arrests or current Mecklenburg County Jail inmates. He is wanted for murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Last week, CMPD released surveillance photos of a black Honda SUV and a photo of the suspected shooter. Capt. Joel McNelly urged anyone who was in Uptown on Feb. 11 to come forward with information. Rivera's mother, Sylvia Rivera, also pleaded for help finding the shooter.

"If you know anything, say something," Rivera said. "This animal has to be taken off the street. If it happened to my son, your child could be next because this person didn't seem to care who Ethan was or who he was leaving behind."

CATS held a moment of silence for Rivera last Friday at noon. CATS paused all transit operations for two minutes and then sent an "all-call" to bus, rail and paratransit operators to announce the moment.

Loved ones and coworkers also held a candlelight vigil for Rivera along Alleghany Street, sharing memories and grief together.

“If you knew Ethan you knew he was always going to have a smile on his face and uplift you," one friend said.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.