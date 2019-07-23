FREDERICK, Colorado — The father of Shanann Watts is calling on everyone to do their part to stop cyberbullying.

Frank Rzucek shared a statement Monday that said he and his family have endured "horrible, cruel abuse and outright bullying on a daily basis" since his pregnant daughter was brutally murdered in August 2018.

Shanann's husband Chris Watts pleaded guilty to killing the pregnant 34-year-old and her daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

"We have been subjected to wild false allegations, fake Facebook accounts, hate speech and a constant stream of ugly, evil insults and attacks," Rzucek said in the statement.

The family's lawyer, Steven Lambert of Grant & Hoffman Law, said the purpose of the family's statement was to address cyberbullying over the last 11 months since the crime occurred.

"We're not saying particular names to not give oxygen in this place," Lambert said. "But it's people going on YouTube and claiming Shannan was responsible for this or her brother is on drugs or something, a bunch of stuff that's not true."

Rzucek also called on anyone in a position of power to help do something about it.

"We are calling on you to do something, to pass laws that will protect victims of unspeakable crimes from this kind of abuse," he said. "To online social media sites like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter – we have contacted you many times reporting this abuse, but to no avail. We are calling on you again to do the right thing, to take some responsibility for your platforms, and to stop this despicable conduct."

Rzucek asked those who feel compelled to comment or discuss the case online to refrain from spreading rumors and instead focus on the truth. He also thanked all of those people who have supported and stood by their family.

"Families like ours should have the right to feel safe, the right to a basic level of privacy, the right to mourn in peace."

You can read Rzucek's full statement here:

"Hello. I am Frank Rzucek. Last summer, on August 13, 2018, my daughter, Shanann Watts, and her children, were murdered. They were killed by Shanann’s husband, and the children’s father, Chris Watts.

I can’t possibly describe how painful the last eleven months have been for myself and my wife, and for our son, Frankie Jr., and for everyone else who cared so much about Shanann and her children.

Just dealing with this type of tragedy is more than any family should have to bear. But I am making this statement today because, for the past eleven months, piled on top of the pain and grieving of this devastating loss, our family has been subjected to horrible, cruel abuse and outright bullying on a daily basis.

I don’t want to draw more attention to the vile material that has been posted online, and so I won’t go into specifics. But I will say that our family, including Shanann and our grandchildren, have been ridiculed, demeaned, slandered and mocked, in the most vicious ways you can imagine.

We have been subjected to wild false allegations, fake Facebook accounts, hate speech and a constant stream of ugly, evil insults and attacks. Every time we turn around, there is someone trying to capitalize on this tragedy by spreading false rumors, or outright lies, about Shanann and our grandchildren. We have even been subjected to threats on our lives, all because we are the victims of a painful tragedy.

This is wrong. It is cruel, it is heartless, and it is flat wrong.

It breaks my heart to know that we are not the first family to have to live through this kind of tragedy, and we won’t be the last. Families like ours should have the right to feel safe, the right to a basic level of privacy, the right to mourn in peace. And it boils my blood that my family, and other families dealing with the worst imaginable tragedy, have to deal with this kind of cruelty and bullying. It needs to stop.

To Congress, and to anyone in a position of power, we are calling on you to do something, to pass laws that will protect victims of unspeakable crimes from this kind of abuse.

To online social media sites like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter – we have contacted you many times reporting this abuse, but to no avail. We are calling on you again to do the right thing, to take some responsibility for your platforms, and to stop this despicable conduct.

To the people who feel they are entitled to profit off of our loss, we urge you, please stop.

And to the people who are interested in this case, who feel compelled to comment and discuss, please, stick to the truth. It is painful enough for us just dealing with reality – reading the insane conspiracy theories, the ugly false rumors, the lies, only makes it more painful.

Finally, to the people who have stood by us, who have supported us, and prayed for us and our family, for Shanann and our grandchildren: we can’t thank you enough.

God bless everyone and thank you for your time.

