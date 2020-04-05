GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Dudley High School teaching assistant accused of having sex with a student faces even more charges.

The Greensboro Police Department said on March 12, Christopher Arnell Holland, 37, was arrested and charged with three counts of Sex Acts with a Student.

Investigators said additional charges now include, three counts of Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult, two counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult, and one count of Indecent Liberties with a child. Police said the incidents occurred between 2017 and 2019.

In March, Dudley High School principal Rodney Wilds released a statement.

"We take these accusations very seriously and will not tolerate any behavior that harms a student. We immediately contacted law enforcement and the person is no longer employed with the district," Wilds said.

RELATED: Ex-Dudley High School teaching assistant accused of sex with student arrested

The district confirmed the employee resigned on March 11. He had been with the district since Aug. 20, 2014.

Investigators said Holland could also face even more charges in the future as they continue to investigate.

If you have any additional information about the case, or you know of any other victims, please contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2255 or Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

OTHER NEWS STORIES

These Triad ZIP codes are coronavirus hotspots

Surry County deputies arrest man accused of pretending to be Forysth County law enforcement officer

Have you seen this missing child? Sheriff’s office search for 13-year-old Kernersville boy

Shot fired during shoplifting investigation at Greensboro Walmart

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775