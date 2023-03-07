Triad sees six cases of family-on-family crime in June

Within the past month, Triad law enforcement officers have been investigating six crimes where the suspect is related to the victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother found dead in her Winston-Salem home Saturday. The suspect is her son, according to police.

The Winston-Salem shooting is the most recent of six crimes involving family members in the Triad in the last month.

Former FBI special agent Kyle Loven has investigated similar cases of family-on-family crime.

"From a logical perspective if you have, you understand the family dynamic, the family situation, it's simpler to place those pieces back into the puzzle as it were, rather than an unknown or a random crime," Loven explained.

While these cases are often solved quickly, death by the ones who are supposed to love you most is heart wrenching, but Loven says there is usually a motive.

"Some of the most common motivations are greed, if there is money to be inherited, if there are insurance policies involved those can be motivations, if there's some type of a family grudge," he explained.

Beth McCollum at the Guilford County Family Justice Center says 10% of the people they work with experience violence within their homes.

"Families are under a lot of pressure and COVID amplified that, that people are experiencing just different levels of stress and strain than ever before and have experienced that for ongoing now three years," said McCollum.

She says those traumatic situations can impact the family unit and everyone who knows them.

"Our work is really trying to interrupt some of those lasting consequences kids aren't in homes where they're experienced violence and making sure that they're getting connected to different pathways for hope and healing," said McCollum.