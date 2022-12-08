Scammers WANT you to share these unverified posts they drop in Facebook yard sale groups. Don't do it!

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook, urging people to not share these scam posts that circulate in yard sale pages.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook, urging people to be mindful of a new scam making its way across social media.

The sheriff's office stated in their post that they grabbed the information from another agency, but wanted to share it to prevent people from falling for the scam.

The scam posts often come with a sense of urgency to share -- and aren't directly from law enforcement agencies. Instead, the scammers drop them on community pages, like yard sale groups. Randolph County Sheriff's Office screen-grabbed a few of these posts, that share unverified stories like:

A girl in the hospital after a hit-and-run and no one can identify her, and the suspect is on the loose.

A woman who showed up at a shelter with her dog but can't be identified.

A woman in the hospital after a hit-and-run and no one can identify her.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office said these are scam posts and you should not share them. They offered a few tips on how to spot these scam posts, so you can be aware on social media.

HOW TO SPOT THE SCAM: