Greensboro Police investigating shooting that sends one to the hospital

Police said the shooting happened just before midnight Friday on Fairfax Road in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating what led up to a shooting on Fairfax Road Friday night.

Police said they responded to the 1800 block of Fairfax Road for a 'shots fired' call just before 11:45 p.m. Friday.

That's where police said they found one person who had been shot. That victim was taken to a hospital where police said they are stable.

Police said no suspect information was available at the time of the press release. The investigation is ongoing.