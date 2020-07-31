Don't get fooled! People are pretending to be police officers on the phone in Burlington

The Burlington Police Department said either hackers or fraudsters are currently posing as police over the phone using the department's real number.

The Burlington Police Department is aware of the situation. BPD officials said either hackers or fraudsters are currently posing as police over the phone using the department's real number. They said the posers are notifying Burlington residents that officers are on the way to their home to serve either a search warrant or an arrest warrant.

"It is not common practice for the Burlington Police Department to announce or call citizens prior to either process being served," BPD officials said.

A scary prank can turn into fraud if the callers attempt to obtain personal information from people.