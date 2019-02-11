WILSON, N.C. — Wilson Police have arrested a man who posed as a law enforcement officer during an October traffic top that led to the arrests of five other men.

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, the incident happened on Oct. 5 when Wilson police officers conducted a traffic stop at the Food Mart on Ward Blvd. regarding a possible murder suspect as a vehicle passenger.

The vehicle was occupied by five men and fled as officers approached.

WNCN reports the chase lasted for two miles and ended when the vehicle was forced to a stop by a black ford Taurus equipped with blue lights on Pender street near Vance Street.

Police say the Taurus then drove past the pursuing police cars and the suspect vehicle before slowing down and forcing the suspect vehicle to be pinned between the lead police vehicle and it.

The driver of the Taurus got out of his car and at gunpoint ordered the driver of the suspect vehicle out of the vehicle.

The rest of the occupants of the vehicle got out after being ordered to do so as well CBS affiliate WNCN reports.

The driver of the Taurus, later identified as David Adams Jr., handcuffed the suspect and began searching him. Adams was ordered to stop his actions due to his unknown law enforcement status.

Adams then left the scene before officers were able to speak with him. It was later found out that Adams was not a sworn law enforcement officer.

WNCN reports a warrant was obtained for Adams’ arrest and he was served that warrant on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and received a $1,500 unsecured bond.

The five other men were arrested after a search of their vehicle revealed a handgun, MDMA pills, Codeine pills, a Vyvanse pill, and $708.

Henry L. Davis, IV, 20: misdemeanor possession of marijuana and open container of spiritous liquor in a motor vehicle — cited and released

Jamail Barnes, 18: misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $1,500 secured bond

Rakeem McNair, 20: felony flee/elude, felony possession of Schedule II drug, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $6,500 secured bond

Dwan Dawson, 21: felony possession of Schedule II drug, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $2,500 secured bond

Tafari Dupree, 21: felony possession of marijuana possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, $3,500 secured bond

(Top) Henry Davis, Jamail Barnes, Rakeem McNair, (Bottom) Dwan Dawson, Tafari Dupree

Authorities said the handgun was thrown from the vehicle during the chase. According to CBS Affiliate WNCN, police said Barnes’ brother was the possible murder suspect that was believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Barnes admitted that he was wearing the same clothes that were being worn by his brother earlier that day.

