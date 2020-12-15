Family argument leads to woman being stabbed in Reidsville

Kimberly Gauldin was drunk when she stabbed a family friend who was trying to break up an argument, deputies said.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a stabbing at a small party.

Rockingham County Sheriff's investigators said Kimberly Sue Gauldin, 44, was hosting a gathering at a home in the 200 block of Amy Ln. when she got drunk and got into an argument with a family member. Investigators said a friend of the family, Adrian Brooke Riley, 43, tried to break up the argument and Gauldin started stabbing her.

Riley was taken to a hospital and she is expected to be OK.