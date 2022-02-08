x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Family Dollar employee pushed down by robber on Randleman Road in Greensboro, police say

Officers said a man claimed he had a weapon. The suspect then began stealing things from the store.
Credit: Stock photo

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar employee was knocked down by a man robbing a store on Randleman Road Monday night, according to police reports. 

Greensboro police said they responded to a call around 9:04 p.m. about a store robbery. Officers said a man claimed he had a weapon. The suspect then began stealing things from the Family Dollar after pushing down the employee and taking off. 

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a black facemask, gray sweatsuit, and black shoes. 

There is no additional information at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

   

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Greensboro Teen Shot Waiting At Bus Stop