Family Dollar employee pushed down by robber on Randleman Road in Greensboro, police say

Officers said a man claimed he had a weapon. The suspect then began stealing things from the store.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar employee was knocked down by a man robbing a store on Randleman Road Monday night, according to police reports.

Greensboro police said they responded to a call around 9:04 p.m. about a store robbery. Officers said a man claimed he had a weapon. The suspect then began stealing things from the Family Dollar after pushing down the employee and taking off.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a black facemask, gray sweatsuit, and black shoes.

There is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.