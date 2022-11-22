x
Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint on W. Meadowview Rd. in Greensboro

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a puffy-style black coat and a face mask.
Credit: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a business Tuesday night.

It happened around 6:31 p.m. Officers received a report about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Meadowview Road. 

Investigators said a man walked into the store and stole an unknown amount of cash before taking off.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

