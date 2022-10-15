x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro; suspect at-large, police say

Police said it happened at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard. They said the suspect was a man about 35 years old, wearing all black, including a black head wrap and glasses.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a business at gunpoint in Greensboro Saturday.

The Greensboro Police Department received a call around 4:50 p.m. to the Family Dollar located at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard about a robbery. 

A man walked into a business and stole an unknown amount of cash before taking off. 

Police described the suspect as a man about 35 years old, wearing all black, including a black head wrap and glasses.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out