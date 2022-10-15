Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro; suspect at-large, police say

Police said it happened at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard. They said the suspect was a man about 35 years old, wearing all black, including a black head wrap and glasses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a business at gunpoint in Greensboro Saturday.

The Greensboro Police Department received a call around 4:50 p.m. to the Family Dollar located at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard about a robbery.

A man walked into a business and stole an unknown amount of cash before taking off.

Police described the suspect as a man about 35 years old, wearing all black, including a black head wrap and glasses.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

