'I feel like I'm in a nightmare' | Family shocked following Winston-Salem murder-suicide

The family of the three kids and mom who died in Tuesday's murder suicide in Winston-Salem say they never saw this coming.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pictures and loved ones hold the memory of the Steele Family.

Sakendra, Sakenya, and Sakenlo Steele Jr's lives were cut short Tuesday.

"A cheerleader, we have an artist, also an anime artist and a computer, he had his animals, he had his own business," said the kids' aunt, Wanda Caton.

The case is a suspected murder-suicide, and it's tragic for the family and community.

Police say the three kids were shot, and their mother Ethel Steele took her own life.

"This was so unexpected, and I feel like I'm in a nightmare and I can't wake up, it's the only sister I have- it's my baby sister," said Ethel Steele's brother DMon Robinson.

Relatives say Steele worked as a travel nurse and homeschooled her kids.

"This is not Ethel," said Caton.

The family is now left with more questions than answers.

"We come from a family that believes this suicide - that's not us, that's not Ethel, she is one that we saw as being the person who would lead, the matriarch of the family," said Caton.

They said this does not reflect the family member they loved.

"Don't have the rumors going, if you don't know her, don't make a comment, that will help make things easier for everyone," said Caton.

A growing memorial stands at the foot of the mailbox at the family home.