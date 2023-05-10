'It's abuse' | Family remembers man stabbed to death in Farmington

A triad mom believes her son's relationship with his girlfriend eventually led to his death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro family said faith is keeping them going after the murder of 20-year-old Tyrek Wilson on Tuesday.



"It's a hard thing to deal with losing your child. I can tell all parents out here that you don't know how it feels until it happens to you," mother Jatana Wilson said.



"This is not a healthy relationship because it's abuse. I told him that's not how a relationship is supposed to be. You don't beat on each other," she said.



Greensboro police arrested 19-year-old Persia Debra Ann Scales. She's charged with the murder of Tyrek Wilson and accused of stabbing him death.



Wilson's brother can't understand how Tyrek and Persia's relationship came to this point.

"He deeply loved her and she was unappreciative. How in the world can you do that to somebody who loves you... there's no heart and no sympathy," Zaykeese Hart said.



He said a call the night his brother passed, is one that he will never forget.



"The girl literally called me on the phone, I seen my brother lay there. I see that image every day," Hart exclaimed, "My heart feels heavy. I don't know how to feel, I just hold my feelings and I really want to release it and I can't right now."



His other brother said they were more then family, they were best friends. Wilson's family said he was known as a musician in church and always gave to others.

"He was right there beside me because we cared about each other like that," Jakiree Wilson said, "I just can't go to church right now because I'm used to him sitting right there right behind me while I'm playing on the keyboard. I am sitting right there on the bass guitar."

Greensboro police classify this case as an active and early investigation. Scales is charged her first degree murder.