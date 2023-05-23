Family remembers life of Thomasville teen, who they say was shot and killed at a friend's house

A 15-year-old was shot in the head and killed late last week. His family is now speaking out. They say he was an extraordinary kid who would do anything for anyone.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A grieving family is remembering the life of their loved one, Jeremy Dallas Redwine Jr. who was shot and killed late last week.

Kimberly Redwine Turner is Redwine's second cousin, while they are not blood related, she says she has been serving as the role of mom for the past year.

Turner says the 15-year-old was at a point in life where he was just trying to figure it all out.

He was finding himself, the things that he liked, the style that he liked, his hair which he absolutely loved," recalled Turner.

Now the teenager's family can only imagine what he could have been.

"He was an extraordinary young talent, been around boxing and mixed martial arts for quite a long time, and he had that fire in him, that spark that you don't see very often," said the teen's uncle, William Redwine.

His talents became memories last Friday. Turner says he was shot and killed while at a friend's house.

"I just know that, pay attention whenever your kids are in rooms, pay attention whenever the door is closed, pay attention whenever there's arguments," Turner warned.

Thomasville police arrested a 14-year-old they say is connected to the case.

That teenager has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Redwine's aunt, Amber Redwine and uncle, William Redwine are urging the importance of gun safety.

"We're proud firearms owners, we try to be responsible. We actually tried to teach Dallas gun safety and if any children out there know that a fellow student has a gun that shouldn't have it, let somebody know, that could have avoided this tragedy," said Redwine.

While loved one's wear bracelets in his memory, critical pieces of him are still alive.

Tuner made the decision to donate his vital organs, saving several other people.

"He was such a blessing to us and now he can live on through five other people and bet here hero too," said Turner.

The family says they are planning a memorial for Redwine.

Police say the suspect could face more charges.