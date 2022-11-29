Family still seeking answers after mother found dead on Thanksgiving

Nearly a week after deputies found a mother dead in Orangeburg and no sign of her 5-year-old daughter, family members are desperate for answers.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Now on the sixth day of the search for Aspen Jeter, family members are hanging on to hope that answers, and hopefully the 5-year-old girl will, be found soon.

According to the Orangeburg Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving day and found a deceased woman who, family members say, had not been heard from since November 1st. That woman, whose identity has not been officially released, is described as the mother of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter.

Steven Jumper is Aspen's Cousin. He says the 5-year-old is "just a sweet innocent soul." He recalls her mother being a part of his childhood and can't understand how this situation came to be.

"She was very loving and caring, and family came first. She was a great that child was her number one priority."

News19 has reached out to the Sheriff's office multiple times and has not received an update from law enforcement. Jumper says the family hasn't received any updates since Monday.

"it's frustrating but at the same time, sometimes maybe nothing is a good thing as well. they're doing their job, so we just gotta sit back and pray and see where it goes."

We also spoke with Orangeburg County Councilwoman, Janie Cooper-Smith who says the community is frustrated and confused.

"People are crying because of this, and people are praying that this child will be found and be found unharmed, well after 24 days, I hope she will be found unharmed." She says, "Somebody knows something. I just can't see something like this happening and nobody knows nothing, that just doesn't seem likely to me."

If you have seen Aspen Jeter or have any information as to her whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding the death of her mother, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: