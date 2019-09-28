GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the last nine months, a family's been forced to live without someone they love.

"She got along with everybody. She was very friendly. She liked to have fun. Enjoy herself. She enjoyed life to the fullest," said Katie Bullins.

She was Krystal Avery's cousin, but she says they acted more like sisters.

"She loved to be around people," said Krystal's uncle Sidney Puckett.

Greensboro Police said Avery was found dead at 2004 Veasley Street on December 12, 2018.

They didn't know how she died initially, but recently, police said her death was ruled a homicide. Police say she died of blunt force trauma.

Thursday, 23-year-old, Jeremiah Brown was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of 32-year-old, Krystal Avery.

"She got cremated. We couldn't view her before then because they said she was beaten so bad they couldn't do anything to fix it," said Bullins.

Avery was a niece, cousin and mother of four children.

Bullins said Avery even moved in with her for a short time. She said they did everything together.

"I cried for days. I was really close to Krystal," said Bullins, "I remember me and her binge-watching Orange is the New Black."

The arrest doesn't bring Avery back, but the family is hoping it will bring justice.

"She's never going to get to walk around no more. He's walking around. He's breathing. He's alive. She's not," said Bullins.

"I just think she'll rest a lot better and rest in peace now," said Puckett.

Police said they don't know the relationship between Brown and Avery.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

