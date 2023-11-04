Family remembers man killed in Triad workplace shooting, following Louisville bank mass shooting

A Louisville bank employee opened fire at his job in Louisville Kentucky Monday. A similar situation happened in Winston-Salem back in 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In wake of the shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, a family is remembering a workplace shooting that happened in the Triad.

Police say Terry Cobbs was shot by one of his co-workers following a dispute back in 2019.

For the past three and a half years, Cobb's family has been trying to get back to normal.

Terry Cobb's wife, Latoya Cobb woke up Tuesday morning knowing she had somewhere to be.

"I'm trying to let go and start a new life, but it's hard, it's hard when you've been with someone for so long, and trying to get a new fill of life is different," said Cobb.

She knew she needed to visit her husband Terry, who was laid to rest back in 2019.

"He was a catbird. Anybody would tell you, we had fun, he was silly," Cobb recalled her husband's character.

Police say the husband and father of four was shot and killed by Steven Haizlip at the Winston-Salem sanitation complex.

"When I have the highlight of my day sometimes. I still pick up my phone and dial his digits and I'm like what am I doing?" said Cobb.

Months after the funeral, COVID-19 hit. Cobb says the lockdown helped her family heal, as they mourned together.

"I see a little bit of Terry in all of them even Serenity, she carries herself to like him. They all have a little bit of him some way somehow.," she said.

While she still has her moments, Cobb says her willingness to put her faith first and forgive is getting her through.

"Put the Lord first, take it to prayer all things will come to pass, everything will heal," said Cobb.

In response to the shooting, the City of Winston-Salem has implemented safety measures.