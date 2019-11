GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police say a person is dead after they were hit by a car in the 3800 block of Burlington Road Wednesday night around 7.

According to Greensboro Police, Kenneth Hodge was driving a 2008 Hyundai Elantra east from Penry Road, when he hit someone on the outside through lane of Burlington Road.

The victim's identity has not been released yet, authorities are working to inform the victim's family.

Hodge was arrested for DWI.