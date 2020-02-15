MIDLAND, Va. — On Saturday, 17-year-old Levi Norwood, who allegedly killed his mother and younger brother, was arrested in North Carolina, according to Fauquier County officials.

Norwood was taken into custody after store employees called in a shoplifter to police. The 2007 Toyota Camry Norwood was reported to be possibly driving has also been recovered, added officials.

Officials have not said where in North Carolina that Norwood was taken into custody and WUSA9 is still working to confirm where this may be.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a residence in Midland around 6 p.m. on Friday, where two people were found dead in a family home.

According to the sheriff's office, Josh Norwood arrived home in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road around 6 p.m. and found his 34-year-old wife Jen Norwood, and 6-year-old son Wyatt dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said the father was then confronted by his 17-year-old son, Levi, who fired several shots at his dad. The dad escaped from the home, and then called 911, according to the sheriff's office.

The father was taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries, according to the sheriff's office. On Saturday, officials said he is in stable condition and has been released from the hospital.

Officials said the teen barricaded himself in the home. After several hours of trying to establish contact with the teen, police said they entered the home around 10:15 p.m. and he was gone. They believe the 17-year-old walked approximately five miles to a home where he stole the red four-door Toyota Camry around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Rogues Road. Sheriff Mosier said the bloodhound tracked Norwood to the location the vehicle had been reported stolen.

In a 1 p.m. news conference Saturday, Sheriff Mosier stressed that the teen was believed to be armed and dangerous.

“If you happen to encounter Mr. Norwood, again he is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach him call 911,” Mosier said.

The search spread beyond Fauquier County on Saturday.

Mosier said federal law enforcement, the Virginia State Police and local law enforcement helped in the manhunt.

The Superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools said Saturday that six-year-old Wyatt was a student at Mary Walter Elementary School and Levi Norwood was a student at Liberty High School.

“Our priority moving forward is to make sure our buildings are safe our kids are safe our staffs are safe. And then we want to make sure that we provide the correct supports for students and staff, starting Tuesday," Dr. David Jeck said.

Jeck said starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, all school related-activities would be canceled.

He said the District will plan on having school on Tuesday, but they would re-evaluate based on the manhunt. He said a decision would be made no later than Monday.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe account to help cover costs of the funeral and assist with helping Josh.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

