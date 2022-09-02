Father accused of abducting daughter, prompting Amber Alert, has been arrested

Jeremy Scott Lemmond was arrested Wednesday in Surry County accused of abducting his 15-month-old daughter from Mecklenburg County Sunday.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of abducting his 15-month-old daughter from Mint Hill Sunday, prompting the issuance of an Amber Alert, has been arrested, the Mint Hill Police Department announced Wednesday.

Jeremy Scott Lemmond was arrested Sunday by the U.S. Marshal's Office near Pilot Mountain in Surry County, North Carolina. The child, who we are no longer publically identifying, was found safe Sunday hours after disappearing.

Lemmond is accused of breaking into a home in Mint Hill, North Carolina Sunday and abducting his daughter. Destiny Madison Pack, of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, is accused of assisting him in the abduction.

Lemmond is being charged with felony breaking and entering, felony assault inflicting serious injury, felony speeding to elude, misdemeanor assault on a female, and two counts of misdemeanor counts of child abuse. He is being held at the Surry County Detention Facility.

Pack is being charged with aiding and abetting child abuse, and obstruction of justice.