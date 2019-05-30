DENVER — The father of a 7-year-old boy who was found encased in concrete in a Denver storage unit late last year has been charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release distributed Thursday by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The child’s mother, Elisha Pankey, was charged with child abuse resulting in death and abuse of a corpse two weeks after police found the body of her son, Caden McWilliams, on Dec. 23, 2018.

The boy’s father, Leland Pankey, has been in custody at the Downtown Detention Center since December 2018. He was arrested after Elisha Pankey accused him of assaulting her – an allegation that started the chain of events that led to the discovery of their son’s body.

Facebook screen grab

RELATED: Affidavit offers new details into death of boy who was found in Denver storage unit encased in concrete

RELATED: Autopsy report released for 7-year-old found encased in concrete

According to the arrest affidavit in the case, officers who spoke to Elisha Pankey became concerned when they couldn’t find McWilliams, and went to his daycare. An employee there subsequently said the child was “lost” and that his sister claimed her brother had “died.”

An ensuing investigation revealed the boy had been unenrolled from Denver Public Schools in August 2018 and was last seen in class on May 24 that year.

KUSA

RELATED: Child advocates talk ideas after a Denver child went missing for 7 months and was then found dead

Elisha Pankey claimed she hadn’t seen either of her children since Nov. 27, when she claimed her husband had taken them away from her. According to the affidavit, Elisha Pankey had asked victim’s care advocates to pick up some medications from her nightstand, and that’s when they found heroin inside.

Elisha Pankey was booked in the Arapahoe County jail where, according to the affidavit, she told a woman she had met there that her husband made her put McWilliams into an animal carrier. The witness told police Elisha Pankey claimed one day, her husband told her to put a blanket over the carrier, and they found their son dead the next morning.

RELATED: DNA analysis needed to identify 7-year-old boy sources said was encased in concrete

RELATED: Mom of boy who was found encased in concrete inside Denver storage unit appears in court

According to the affidavit, the woman told police Elisha Pankey said she and her husband put the animal carrier in their car and filled it with cement before leaving it in a storage unit.

A Feb. 28, 2019 autopsy indicated McWilliams died by an undetermined means, but that child maltreatment played a role.

His younger sister is currently in protective custody and “adjusting well,” according to the news release.

A hearing in the case is slated for June 27.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS