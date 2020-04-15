WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged for the 2019 murder of his 7-month-old child according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say, Christion Vaughn Jones, the biological father of Christion Jones Jr., was taken into custody Wednesday without incident. According to police, Warrants were issued for Jones for Murder and Felony Child Abuse.

On July 4, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Franciscan Drive due to Christion Jones Jr. not breathing.

Police said when officers got there, the family was performing CPR on the little boy. EMS transported Jones Jr. to Brenner Children's Hospital, but he did not survive.

An autopsy revealed that Jones Jr. had injuries that caused his death and investigators ruled the child's death a homicide.

Christion Vaughn Jones is now currently being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

