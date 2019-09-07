WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — A 4-year-old has died after a shooting and stabbing at a house in Warren County, North Carolina.

According to WNCN, four people were shot Monday afternoon at the house on Ellington Road in Manson, North Carolina.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from the house around 2:15 p.m. about a domestic situation. Then minutes later, they got another call for help after a shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jada Swindell, 21, and John D. Hargrove were identified as the adults who were killed.

Investigators said, John Hargrove, stabbed his daughter, Jada Swindell, to death before shooting her 4-year-old, daughter and a 15-year-old family friend. The Sheriff's Office said Hargrove then killed himself.

According to WNCN, the 4-year-old died while in surgery. The 15-year-old was airlifted to Duke Medical Center.