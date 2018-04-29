RAEFORD, N.C. -- The Hoke County Sheriff's Department is investigating the deadly shooting of a father that happened Sunday morning while his toddler and girlfriend were in the vehicle with him during the incident.

Authorities say three adults and a two-year-old were inside a pickup truck stopped at the Shannon Road and Old Wire Road intersection when two people inside another vehicle got out and started firing shots into the truck around 4:30 a.m.

One person inside the truck, Richard Locklear, 26, of Raeford was killed and two others were injured. The toddler was not hurt.

Locklear's girlfriend, who is the mother of the toddler, and Locklear's cousin were injured during the shooting.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said 30 rounds were fired into the truck and robbery was the motive for the shooting.

The two people who were injured have since been released from the hospital. The identity of the suspects involved has not been released.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at 910-875-5111.

