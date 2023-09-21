Father, step-mother plead guilty in 2020 High Point child abuse case

A father and a step-mother pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A father and a step-mother pleaded guilty to felony child abuse from charges in 2020, according to Guilford County District Attorney's Office.

Ajia Marshall (step-mother), 31, pled guilty to Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, and Conspiracy to Commit same.

Marshall was sentenced to 9 to 12 years in prison.

Bradley Kimble (father), 38, pled guilty to Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury and Conspiracy to Commit same.

Kimble was sentenced to 10 to 13 years.

