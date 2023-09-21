Father, step-mother plead guilty in 2020 High Point child abuse case

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A father and a step-mother pleaded guilty to felony child abuse from charges in 2020, according to Guilford County District Attorney's Office.
Ajia Marshall (step-mother), 31, pled guilty to Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, and Conspiracy to Commit same.
Marshall was sentenced to 9 to 12 years in prison.
Bradley Kimble (father), 38, pled guilty to Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury and Conspiracy to Commit same.
Kimble was sentenced to 10 to 13 years.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.