x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Father, step-mother plead guilty in 2020 High Point child abuse case

A father and a step-mother pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.
Credit: focus - stock.adobe.com
Handcuffs and on the background prison bars

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A father and a step-mother pleaded guilty to felony child abuse from charges in 2020, according to Guilford County District Attorney's Office.

Ajia Marshall (step-mother), 31, pled guilty to Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, and Conspiracy to Commit same.

Marshall was sentenced to 9 to 12 years in prison.

Bradley Kimble (father), 38, pled guilty to Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury and Conspiracy to Commit same.

Kimble was sentenced to 10 to 13 years.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Surry County Sheriff’s Office warns against identity thefts

Before You Leave, Check This Out