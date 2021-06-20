String of early morning Father's Day car break-ins in Winston-Salem

Police know the identity of four minors they believe broke into cars in Winston-Salem early Father's Day morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have identified four juvenile suspects connected to a string of car break-ins, this morning.

The break-ins happened at around 4 a.m. at Deacon Ridge Apartments on Timberline Ridge Ln.



They also received calls about some break-ins near N. Liberty St.



Investigators are unsure if these two incidents are connected.

The names of the suspects are not being released because they are minors.