String of early morning Father's Day car break-ins in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have identified four juvenile suspects connected to a string of car break-ins, this morning.
The break-ins happened at around 4 a.m. at Deacon Ridge Apartments on Timberline Ridge Ln.
They also received calls about some break-ins near N. Liberty St.
Investigators are unsure if these two incidents are connected.
The names of the suspects are not being released because they are minors.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is released.