FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A Fayetteville police officer was shot while off duty, according to a post from the department's Facebook page.

The officer is being treated at an area hospital. The shooting happened outside the Fayetteville Police Department's jurisdiction, the post said.

Related: Terrence Carraway, Fallen SC Officer, Remembered As Kind, Brave At Memorial

"We ask for your thoughts and prayers at this time for the officer and their family," the post read. "Our focus is currently on the Officer's full recovery."

Related: Winston-Salem Police Officer’s Body Cam Video Released In Deadly Shooting

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved