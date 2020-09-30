FBI agents arrest Greensboro man accused of shooting, running over woman until she died

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A Greensboro man accused of killing a woman by shooting her multiple times and running over her with a car was arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
John Mitchell was wanted in Greensboro on first-degree murder charges in the death of Tameka Minor. Police said Mitchell shot her multiple times, then ran over her with a car on Aug. 11.
According to a release, from the Atlantic City Police Department, FBI agents arrested Mitchell on Tuesday. Investigators got information that Mitchell was hiding out in a home on Massachusetts Avenue.
Detectives conducted surveillance on the area, and after a period of time, Mitchell was taken into custody without incident with help from a SWAT team.
Mitchell has a lengthy criminal history according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Mitchell has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.