x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

FBI agents arrest Greensboro man accused of shooting, running over woman until she died

FBI agents arrested John Mitchell in Atlantic City, New Jersey for the killing of Tameka Ruth Minor.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A Greensboro man accused of killing a woman by shooting her multiple times and running over her with a car was arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 

John Mitchell was wanted in Greensboro on first-degree murder charges in the death of Tameka Minor. Police said Mitchell shot her multiple times, then ran over her with a car on Aug. 11. 

According to a release, from the Atlantic City Police Department, FBI agents arrested Mitchell on Tuesday. Investigators got information that Mitchell was hiding out in a home on Massachusetts Avenue. 

Detectives conducted surveillance on the area, and after a period of time, Mitchell was taken into custody without incident with help from a SWAT team.

Mitchell has a lengthy criminal history according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Mitchell has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Related Articles