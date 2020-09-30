FBI agents arrest Greensboro man accused of shooting, running over woman until she died

FBI agents arrested John Mitchell in Atlantic City, New Jersey for the killing of Tameka Ruth Minor.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A Greensboro man accused of killing a woman by shooting her multiple times and running over her with a car was arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

John Mitchell was wanted in Greensboro on first-degree murder charges in the death of Tameka Minor. Police said Mitchell shot her multiple times, then ran over her with a car on Aug. 11.

According to a release, from the Atlantic City Police Department, FBI agents arrested Mitchell on Tuesday. Investigators got information that Mitchell was hiding out in a home on Massachusetts Avenue.

Detectives conducted surveillance on the area, and after a period of time, Mitchell was taken into custody without incident with help from a SWAT team.

Mitchell has a lengthy criminal history according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.