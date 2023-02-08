Man kidnapped woman in Seattle, locked her in a cinderblock cell in his southern Oregon home, FBI says

The suspect posed as a police officer to kidnap the victim, the FBI said. She later escaped from his Klamath Falls home by beating the door down.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

An Oregon man posed as a police officer to kidnap a woman in Seattle, sexually assaulted her and imprisoned her in a cinderblock cell in the garage of his Klamath Falls home before she managed to escape, the Portland FBI office said Wednesday.

The suspect, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi, was arrested after the woman escaped by beating "the door with her hands until they were bloody" and flagged down a passing motorist who called 911, the FBI said.

The FBI said they have linked Zuberi to additional violent sexual assaults in other states and they have reason to believe there may be other victims. The investigation has expanded to 10 states where the Zuberi lived in the past decade.

On July 15, Zuberi traveled to Seattle and solicited the services of a sex worker, the FBI said citing court records, then posed as an undercover police officer to kidnap her. The woman told investigators that Zuberi pointed a taser at her and handcuffed her in the backseat of his car, then drove about 450 miles with her, sexually assaulting her along the way.

She said that when they got to his home in Klamath Falls, he put her in a makeshift cell made of cinderblocks in his garage. The cell had a metal door that could not be opened from the inside, but the victim said that once Zuberi left, she was able to break the door open and escape.

"According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell," Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark said in a statement. "Police say, she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare."

The woman flagged down a passing motorist who called 911, and Klamath Falls police got a search warrant for the house and found the makeshift cell. Zuberi fled to Reno, the FBI said, where he was located and arrested after "a brief standoff with local police."

"We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities. Through quick law enforcement action we were able to get Zuberi in custody the next day," Shark said.

Zuberi was charged with interstate kidnapping, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, FBI officials said at a news conference.

The FBI said Zuberi has lived in 10 states over the past decade and investigators have reason to believe there could be additional sexual assault victims. The investigation has extended to Oregon, Washington, California, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Nevada.

Zuberi has also been known as Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi, the FBI said, and other victims may know him by the Sakima name. He may have used multiple methods to gain control of different victims, the FBI said, such as by drugging their drinks or impersonating a police officer.

Victims in such circumstances are often threatened with retaliation if they notify authorities, the FBI said.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim or has any information concerning Zuberi under any of the names is asked to visit fbi.gov/SakimaVictims or call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or to contact the Portland field office at 503-224-4181 or their nearest local FBI office or American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.