FBI assisting after homemade explosives found in Gibsonville, $1,000 reward offered in case

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — The FBI is assisting the Gibsonville Police Department after the discovery of suspected homemade bombs found in the area.

Police said on Saturday just before 7:15 a.m. they received a report of a suspicious package in the area of Wood Street. Officers discovered a suspected homemade explosive on the porch of a home on Wood Street.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Bomb Squad collected the device and disposed of it.

Last Monday, a neighbor in the area also found a device and brought it to the police department. Police also evacuated the neighborhood.

Gibsonville police said they’ve responded to multiple incidents of explosion-like sounds, fireworks, loud noises, shots fired or shots heard calls within the last six months.

They said they believe the device discovered on Saturday is connected to the previous “explosions” and the device located on Jan. 25.

The Gibsonville Police Department is raising the reward to $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved.

Police said if you see a suspicious item or device to contact 911 immediately and do not touch it.

Investigators said homemade explosive devices are extremely volatile and should not be handled.