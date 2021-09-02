FBI offering $10,000 reward in homemade explosives' case in Gibsonville

Federal investigators said five homemade explosive devices have been found along Wood Street in Gibsonville since January 22.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for making homemade explosive devices in Gibsonville.

Gibsonville police said they’ve responded to multiple incidents of explosion-like sounds, fireworks, loud noises, shots fired or shots heard calls within the last six months.

Agents with the ATF or Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the case.

Police said if you see a suspicious item or device to contact 911 immediately and do not touch it.

Investigators said homemade explosive devices are extremely volatile and should not be handled.