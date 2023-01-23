FBI searching for suspect in Thomasville electrical substation shooting

An EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was hit by gunfire on Jan. 17. Now, the FBI is getting involved.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The FBI is seeking any information leading to the person or people responsible for a substation attack in Thomasville on Jan. 17.

An EnergyUnited substation was hit by gunfire overnight last Tuesday.

Randolph County deputies responded to a vandalism call at a power substation on Post Road and a representative of EnergyUnited reported the attack to the company, allowing them to assess the damage.

EnergyUnited officials released the following statement after the shooting:

“EnergyUnited continually strives to deliver safe, reliable energy to its members,” said Steve McCachern, vice president of energy delivery for EnergyUnited. “While we are glad that our members did not experience any service interruptions, we take this matter very seriously and are currently investigating the incident.”

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6685. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.