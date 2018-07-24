JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The FBI Jacksonville Division is warning Florida residents of a scam that's going around where the scammer tries to blackmail you for money.

The FBI said the scammer will send an anonymous letter, claiming they have evidence showing that the recipient committed acts of adultery. The scammer then threatens to reveal this evidence to the recipient's spouse, their family and friends. In order to keep it quiet, they demand payment usually in Bitcoin, a virtual currency, the FBI said.

Below is a copy of one of the letters:

The FBI said the blackmail scam isn't new, but it isn't certain how widespread this particular scam is. Several law enforcement agencies reported it across the country, however, according to a press release.

If you come across this scam, report it to law enforcement. You could also submit information to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

