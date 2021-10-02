FBI warns of online 'romance scams'

Romance scams are when a criminal fakes their identity online to get the victim's attention, and heart, to gain their trust.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and love is in the air. But, not everyone is looking for love. Some may be looking to scam you.

The FBI is warning folks of romance scams.

Romance scams are when a criminal fakes their identity online to get the victim's attention, and heart, to gain their trust.

Investigators say the scammer then uses that trust to try to manipulate the victim to steal from them.

The FBI offers some tips to avoid being scammed:

Beware if the person seems to be 'too perfect'

Never send money

Beware of false promises

Go slowly and ask a lot of questions

Research the person's photo and profile

Beware if the individual tries to isolate you from family and friends

Be careful what you post