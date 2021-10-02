FBI warns of online 'romance scams'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and love is in the air. But, not everyone is looking for love. Some may be looking to scam you.
The FBI is warning folks of romance scams.
Romance scams are when a criminal fakes their identity online to get the victim's attention, and heart, to gain their trust.
Investigators say the scammer then uses that trust to try to manipulate the victim to steal from them.
The FBI offers some tips to avoid being scammed:
- Beware if the person seems to be 'too perfect'
- Never send money
- Beware of false promises
- Go slowly and ask a lot of questions
- Research the person's photo and profile
- Beware if the individual tries to isolate you from family and friends
- Be careful what you post
If you, or anyone you know might be victim to an online 'romance scam', you should file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Complaint Center.